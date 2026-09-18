Body Of Missing Grand Canyon Hiker Found After Deadly Flash Floods

The body discovered earlier this week in the Grand Canyon has been confirmed as that of Timothy Allen Smith, the final missing person from the late August flash flooding that devastated the Phantom Ranch area and damaged critical infrastructure. Smith’s wife, Carrie, announced Thursday that rangers located his remains on Monday near Crystal Rapids along the Colorado River, bringing the flood-related death toll to three.

The flash floods began on Saturday, August 29, during Arizona’s summer monsoon season, quickly turning dry washes into dangerous torrents. Smith, a 53-year-old pilot from Star Valley, Wyoming, was on a hiking and fishing trip with two friends, Brent Rosenkranz, 42, and John Giusti, 46, both from Granbury, Texas. The group was caught by the sudden flooding while exploring the canyon’s lower reaches.

Rescue teams used night vision, helicopters, dogs, and drones to search the area, evacuating more than 80 people from Phantom Ranch and nearby trails. The bodies of Rosenkranz and Giusti were recovered shortly after the flood, while Smith remained missing until this week. Smith’s family expressed their gratitude for the tireless efforts of search-and-rescue personnel and the support received from the community.

The flooding severely damaged the park’s main water pipeline—interrupting supply for millions of visitors and residents—and destroyed footbridges and trails in the inner canyon. Construction materials for a new pipeline project were swept away, and all overnight accommodations inside the park remain closed as recovery and repairs continue.

Officials say the flood’s impact was worsened by burn scars from a July 2025 wildfire, which left the landscape unable to absorb heavy rainfall. Park authorities expect to restore a reliable water supply within weeks. Many trails, bridges, and lodging areas are still closed, and hikers are urged to bring their own water or filtration devices due to ongoing restrictions.

Authorities continue to assess the damage and monitor the risk of further flash floods as monsoon storms persist in the region.