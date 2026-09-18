Cardi B Brings The Drama In Red-Hot Set At The 2026 iHeartRadio Music Festival
By Sarah Tate
September 19, 2026
Cardi B brought all the hits to Las Vegas.
Bardi took over the stage at the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas on Friday (September 18) during the first night of the 2026 iHeartRadio Music Festival Presented by Capital One.
Dazzling in a sparkling zebra bodysuit with red fringe, Cardi gave a matching red-hot performance as she ran through nearly a dozen songs, from massive hits like "WAP," "Bodak Yellow," "Up" and her latest single "AH HA" as well as some popular collabs like "Finesse," "I Like It" and "Taki Taki." The crowd continued to go wild as she brought the drama throughout the set, showing off her moves and killer style throughout the set in while performing more tracks like "Hello," "ErrTime," "Bodega Baddie" and "Pretty & Petty."
Cardi's set at the iHeartRadio Music Festival apparently wasn't the only live performance in the works. One day before she took the stage, she teased both new music and a "humongous tour" in 2027 that she hopes will be just as big as her recent Little Miss Drama Tour.
"I have been in talks with a couple of people that are helping me with what I got going on," she said during an X Spaces session. "I have so many ideas and so many things are being written."
Cardi was one of many show-stopping acts in a star-studded lineup that hit the stage on the first night of the 2026 iHeartRadio Music Festival. Other artists capturing the attention of audiences both in person and tuning in to iHeartMedia radio stations across the country over the two-day event include Benson Boone, BTS, Ciara, Goo Goo Dolls, Kenny Chesney, Lainey Wilson, LE SSERAFIM, Major Lazer, Muse, Snoop Dogg, The Smashing Pumpkins, Weezer and Zara Larsson as well as a special performance by Stella Lefty.
Fans can tune in to the 2026 iHeartRadio Music Festival as the event will be broadcast live each night via iHeartMedia radio stations throughout the country across more than 150 markets. Disney+ and Hulu will be the Official Streaming Destination of the festival, with performances livestreamed each night exclusively to all Disney+ and Hulu subscribers.