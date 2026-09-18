Cardi B Brings The Drama In Red-Hot Set At The 2026 iHeartRadio Music Festival

Cardi B brought all the hits to Las Vegas.

Bardi took over the stage at the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas on Friday (September 18) during the first night of the 2026 iHeartRadio Music Festival Presented by Capital One.

Dazzling in a sparkling zebra bodysuit with red fringe, Cardi gave a matching red-hot performance as she ran through nearly a dozen songs, from massive hits like "WAP," "Bodak Yellow," "Up" and her latest single "AH HA" as well as some popular collabs like "Finesse," "I Like It" and "Taki Taki." The crowd continued to go wild as she brought the drama throughout the set, showing off her moves and killer style throughout the set in while performing more tracks like "Hello," "ErrTime," "Bodega Baddie" and "Pretty & Petty."