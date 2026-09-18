Cardi B Teases New Music & Upcoming World Tour
By Tony M. Centeno
September 18, 2026
Cardi B says she's putting together another massive tour, but this time she plans to take her show overseas for the first time.
During an X Spaces session she hosted on Thursday, September 17, the Grammy Award-winning rapper revealed that she's going on "a humongous tour" in 2027. Cardi explained that she and her business partner, Patientce Foster, are actively building a new team to help make her second headlining tour just as successful as her "Little Miss Drama Tour."
"I have been in talks with a couple of people that are helping me with what I got going on," Cardi explained. "I have so many ideas and so many things are being written."
Cardi B reveals she’s going on a massive tour next year with Europe being one of the stops, building a new team, talks about shooting arrows with certain men, & being sick due to drinking coffee via Spaces. pic.twitter.com/USQ4fV1kni— ໊ (@BardisMedia) September 17, 2026
Cardi B's first headlining tour shattered records after selling 453,000 tickets for 35 tour dates in 32 cities across the U.S. and Canada. She became the first female rapper to have the highest-grossing debut arena tour ever after generating over $70 million. The "Little Miss Drama Tour" was the first tour to gross over $5 million at a single venue after she brought in $5.325 million at her two-night stay at Madison Square Garden in March 2026. She brought out plenty of special guests throughout the tour, including GloRilla, Megan Thee Stallion, Jeezy, T.I., Lil' Kim, Kehlani, Trina, Ozuna and more.
There aren't any other solid details about her upcoming tour just yet, but she'll definitely have some new music to perform. Cardi B has been busy in the studio, especially after the success of her latest single "AH HA." She recently shared a video of herself in the studio with the engineers and told them, "Alright, well, let's start," with a grin. In her Spaces session, she warned fans that she plans to "shoot some arrows" on some new records.
Cardi B in the studio this morning 👀🔥 pic.twitter.com/XOl1Y94YyS— AM I THE DRAMA? (@CardiAllAccess) September 17, 2026
"I'm about to shoot some arrows, and I'm not talking about these b****hes — I'm talking about these n***as," Cardi said. "Them arrows are gonna start f**king flying. I've been on my peaceful s**t but arrows are gonna fly for real."
If you want to see Cardi B perform live this year, tune in to the 2026 iHeartRadio Music Festival this weekend in Las Vegas. It's all going down beginning tonight, September 18, at 10:30 p.m. EST/7:30 p.m. PST. The event will be broadcast live each night via iHeartMedia radio stations throughout the country across more than 150 markets. Disney + and Hulu will be the Official Streaming Destination of the festival, with performances livestreamed each night exclusively to all Disney + and Hulu subscribers.