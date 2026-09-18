Cardi B Teases New Music & Upcoming World Tour

Cardi B's first headlining tour shattered records after selling 453,000 tickets for 35 tour dates in 32 cities across the U.S. and Canada. She became the first female rapper to have the highest-grossing debut arena tour ever after generating over $70 million. The "Little Miss Drama Tour" was the first tour to gross over $5 million at a single venue after she brought in $5.325 million at her two-night stay at Madison Square Garden in March 2026. She brought out plenty of special guests throughout the tour, including GloRilla, Megan Thee Stallion, Jeezy, T.I., Lil' Kim, Kehlani, Trina, Ozuna and more.



There aren't any other solid details about her upcoming tour just yet, but she'll definitely have some new music to perform. Cardi B has been busy in the studio, especially after the success of her latest single "AH HA." She recently shared a video of herself in the studio with the engineers and told them, "Alright, well, let's start," with a grin. In her Spaces session, she warned fans that she plans to "shoot some arrows" on some new records.

