Congresswoman Omar Attacker Sentenced To 14 Months

The man who attacked Minnesota Congresswoman Ilhan Omar with a syringe filled with apple cider vinegar has been sentenced to 14 months in prison. The incident occurred on January 27 during a town hall meeting in Minneapolis. Anthony Kazmierczak, 56, pleaded guilty to assaulting and interfering with a U.S. officer.

Kazmierczak admitted to planning the attack for weeks, securing tickets to the town hall in advance. During the meeting, he jumped from the audience and sprayed Omar, accusing her of "splitting Minnesota apart." Omar was not injured and continued with the event after Kazmierczak was subdued and arrested by her security team.

Kazmierczak was also sentenced to three years of supervised release, with a condition to have no contact with Omar. U.S. District Judge Joan N. Ericksen noted that the attack was not a political statement but a "misguided" and "selfish" act. Kazmierczak, who has Parkinson’s disease, expressed remorse, saying, "I really apologize to her for having put her through that."

The sentencing memorandum revealed that Kazmierczak had informed others of his intent to do something at the town hall but did not specify his plans. He had a history of mental health issues and alcohol abuse, which his lawyer argued contributed to his actions.

The attack occurred amid heightened tensions in Minneapolis due to an immigration crackdown, which included protests and the deaths of two U.S. citizens. Omar, a Somali-American refugee, has been a target of President Donald Trump's rhetoric, which Kazmierczak echoed in his social media posts criticizing Democrats.