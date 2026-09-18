Death Cab For Cutie Announce 2027 North American Tour

Death Cab for Cutie are hitting the road in 2027.

The Ben Gibbard-led band has announced a new North American tour in support of their latest album, I Built You a Tower. The trek kicks off March 11 in Nashville and runs through an April 16 show in Asheville, N.C.

Swapmeet will support the newly announced dates, which include two-night stands in Atlanta and Boston, along with a performance at New York City’s Radio City Music Hall.

The announcement arrives alongside a new animated video for the group's single “Stone Over Water,” created by musician and animator Sean Solomon.

“I found this song incredibly personal, even though it wasn’t mine,” Solomon said in a statement, per Pitchfork. “Everyone is going through something, and sometimes helping others can be a way to get out of our own heads and remember we’re not alone.”

Here are the 2027 dates: