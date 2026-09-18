Duncan Sheik, Grammy-Winning ‘Barely Breathing’ Hitmaker, Dead At 56

By iHeartRadio

September 18, 2026

"Spring Awakening: Those You've Known" New York Premiere
Photo: Cindy Ord / Getty Images Entertainment / Getty Images

Duncan Sheik, the singer-songwriter behind the 1996 hit “Barely Breathing” who later became an acclaimed Broadway composer, has died. He was 56.

Sheik died Thursday (Sept. 17) from organ failure, his mother, Suzanne, confirmed to The New York Times. Earlier this week, Sheik was hospitalized in “critical but stable” condition following an unspecified health issue.

The New Jersey native broke through with his self-titled debut album in 1996. Its biggest single, “Barely Breathing,” reached No. 16 on the Billboard Hot 100 and remained on the chart for 55 consecutive weeks. The song also earned Sheik a Grammy nomination for Best Male Pop Vocal Performance.

Sheik ultimately released nine studio albums but found even greater success in theater.

He teamed with lyricist Steven Sater to create the music for Spring Awakening, which became a Broadway hit and won Best Musical at the 2007 Tony Awards. Sheik won two Tonys himself for Best Original Score and Best Orchestrations and later earned a Grammy for Best Musical Show Album.

Duncan Sheik
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