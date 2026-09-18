Former Connecticut Budget Official Flees Country To Avoid Prison

Kosta Diamantis, a former high-ranking budget official in Connecticut, has fled the United States to avoid a prison sentence. Diamantis was scheduled for sentencing on Thursday (September 17) in Bridgeport, Connecticut, after being convicted last year on 21 counts of bribery, extortion, conspiracy, and making false statements. Instead, his attorney, Norm Pattis, informed the court that Diamantis is now in Greece, where he holds dual citizenship.

Prosecutors believe Diamantis traveled from Connecticut to Florida, took a boat to the Bahamas, and then flew to Europe using a Greek passport. His U.S. passport remains in government custody. According to NBC Connecticut, a bench warrant has been issued for his arrest, and the state has halted his pension payments.

Diamantis, who once served as the deputy budget director and chief of school construction funding, was convicted of using his position to extort bribes from companies involved in school construction projects. His sentencing has been rescheduled for September 30, though it remains uncertain if he will appear.

The case has sparked political controversy, with Republican gubernatorial nominee Ryan Fazio criticizing Governor Ned Lamont for promoting Diamantis to a position of authority. Fazio stated, "The taxpayers deserve accountability for the judgment and failures that allowed this to happen." Governor Lamont has emphasized that his administration took appropriate actions by firing Diamantis and hiring a former U.S. attorney to investigate the matter.

Connecticut Attorney General William Tong has vowed to pursue all legal options to hold Diamantis accountable and protect taxpayer dollars. He stated, "Kosta Diamantis abused the public trust and will be held accountable." The state is exploring possibilities for extradition, although Greece generally does not extradite its citizens.

The situation has left many in Connecticut, including those involved in the school construction projects, feeling stressed and betrayed. As the legal proceedings continue, the focus remains on ensuring justice and safeguarding public funds.