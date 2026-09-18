Four Ranked Teams Hit The Gridiron Tonight

High-level college football action is set for tonight as Week Three of the season continues. A Big 12 showdown between No. 12 Texas Tech and 23rd-ranked Houston headlines the slate as both teams aim to improve to 3-0. Texas Tech, known for its strong defense, hopes to capitalize on its advantage in the trenches to secure a win over Houston, who finished last season with a 10-3 record. The Red Raiders are favored by 7.5 points in this matchup.

Meanwhile, No. 5 Miami will try to stay unbeaten in its first road test of the season at Wake Forest. Miami's offense, led by quarterback Darian Mensah, has been impressive, scoring 45 points against Stanford in Week 1. However, the team will be without its top two cornerbacks, which could give Wake Forest an opportunity to score. Miami is favored by 20.5 points, and the game has an over/under of 55.5 points.

In another matchup, No. 18 Oregon will host Portland State, hoping to rebound from last week's stunning upset loss to Oklahoma State. Oregon is heavily favored to win, with a spread of 58.5 points.

For fans eager to watch, these games will be broadcast on ESPN, Fox, and the Big Ten Network, with streaming options available through their respective apps.