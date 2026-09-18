Inside BTS' iHeartRadio Music Festival Takeover: See The Photos

BTS lit up the stage during the first night of the 2026 iHeartRadio Music Festival Presented by Capital One.

The group — RM, Jin, Suga, J-Hope, Jimin, V and Jungkook — brought the house down at the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas on Friday (September 18) in a fiery set to end the first night of the festival, treating the adoring crowd to performances of some of their newest songs from the latest album ARIRANG.

BTS was one of several incredible acts in a star-studded lineup that hit the stage for the 2026 iHeartRadio Music Festival. Other artists capturing the attention of audiences both in person and tuning in to iHeartMedia radio stations across the country over the two-day event include Benson Boone, Cardi B, Ciara, Goo Goo Dolls, Kenny Chesney, Lainey Wilson, LE SSERAFIM, Major Lazer, Muse, Snoop Dogg, The Smashing Pumpkins, Weezer and Zara Larsson as well as a special performance by Stella Lefty.

Fans can tune in to the 2026 iHeartRadio Music Festival as the event will be broadcast live each night via iHeartMedia radio stations throughout the country across more than 150 markets. Disney+ and Hulu will be the Official Streaming Destination of the festival, with performances livestreamed each night exclusively to all Disney+ and Hulu subscribers.

Keep scrolling to see all of the best photos from BTS' performance at the iHeartRadio Music Festival.