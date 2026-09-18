Lil Wayne Reveals Real Reason Why He Switched Up The OG Young Money Logo
By Tony M. Centeno
September 18, 2026
Lil Wayne says he had to change the original Young Money logo after the New York Yankees threatened him with legal action.
In a recent interview with Craig Carton on The Joint Venture Show, the veteran rapper discussed the expenses he incurred during the peak of his music career, including the infamous "Young Money" door at his first condo in Miami. Wayne said the door was actually a gift, but he was forced to remove it and alter his logo after he received a letter from the famed baseball team.
“They just sent me a cease and desist,” Wayne revealed. “And I had to stop using it…I just changed my logo.”
Lil Wayne said the legal team for the Yankees informed him that the YM logo "looked too much" like the Yankees' interlocking "NY" letters. At the time, Wayne did not fight back against the legal threat. Although he had to switch everything up, Wayne said he respected the Yankees' attempt to correct the situation.
“I felt more cooler getting a letter from the Yankees,” he said.
The Yankees have been using the infamous interlocking "NY" logo on its uniforms and branding since 1909, six years after the team made its debut in baseball as the "Highlanders." Lil Wayne is a longtime sports fan who has a lot of respect for historic franchises such as the Yankees. He called the Bronx-born team "legends" and complied with the team's request.
Listen to the entire episode below.