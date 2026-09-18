Lil Wayne Reveals Real Reason Why He Switched Up The OG Young Money Logo

Lil Wayne said the legal team for the Yankees informed him that the YM logo "looked too much" like the Yankees' interlocking "NY" letters. At the time, Wayne did not fight back against the legal threat. Although he had to switch everything up, Wayne said he respected the Yankees' attempt to correct the situation.



“I felt more cooler getting a letter from the Yankees,” he said.



The Yankees have been using the infamous interlocking "NY" logo on its uniforms and branding since 1909, six years after the team made its debut in baseball as the "Highlanders." Lil Wayne is a longtime sports fan who has a lot of respect for historic franchises such as the Yankees. He called the Bronx-born team "legends" and complied with the team's request.



Listen to the entire episode below.