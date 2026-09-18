Lindsay Clancy Juror Holdout Called 'American Hero' By His Lawyer

Desronvil’s statement directly contradicts other jurors who said he acknowledged doubts about the prosecution but refused to join the 11 others in voting for not guilty by reason of insanity. "I didn’t have any doubts," Desronvil said, adding, "Based on all the physical evidence, key witnesses, and what the prosecution presented, I thought it was enough proof that she knew exactly what she was doing and planned," as detailed by CNN.

The mistrial was declared on September 4 after six days of deliberations, with the jury unable to reach a unanimous verdict. The majority of jurors supported Clancy’s defense that she suffered from postpartum psychosis when she killed her three children in Duxbury, Massachusetts, but Desronvil maintained that she was criminally responsible. Some jurors later described tense and frustrating conversations in the deliberation room, including allegations that Desronvil would not fully engage or consider their arguments.

Judge William Sullivan, citing safety concerns, has ordered jurors’ identities and questionnaires sealed due to the divisive attention the case has received.

Clancy is due back in court for a hearing on September 29, as prosecutors decide whether to retry the case or pursue other options. Legal experts note that the prosecution faces a difficult decision, with the possibility of another deadlocked jury if a retrial moves forward.