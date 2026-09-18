Miley Reveals How She Nearly 'Ruined' Fiancé Maxx Morando’s Surprise Proposal

Miley nearly ruined her own surprise proposal after searching her now-fiancé Maxx Morando for a ring on the day he popped the question.

During recent interview while promoting her new album Bass Persuades, out Friday (September 18), Miley, 33, shared new details about the day she and the Liily musician, 27, got engaged while on a trip in Japan last year, including how she was so sure he would propose that she almost spoiled the surprise, per People.

"Me and Maxx were actually going on a walk... and because I won't allow anything to happen organically for this man, I was like, 'Oh, I'm gonna pat him down. I bet he has an engagement ring. This would be the best time,'" she said. "I didn't find it!"

The Something Beautiful singer was "pissed" when her search turned up empty, but she tried to talk herself down in order to not ruin the mood for their trip.

"I go into the bathroom. I'm like, 'Don't do this right now. Don't take a beautiful time and throw a tantrum. It's not very becoming of you and you're a brat,'" she said. "I was thinking, 'He doesn't have it and don't ruin this trip by throwing a tantrum.' I wanted to throw it so bad."

Little did she realize Morando was indeed planning to pop the question, Miley just managed to miss the ring hidden in a pocket near his knee during her search. Ultimately, she is happy not to have ruined the moment as she was surprised when he did finally get down on one knee.

"I turned around 'cause I gasped and he was on one knee. He totally got away with it," she said. "He's on the ground like, so sweet, and has a thing and says, 'You're the love of my life. Will you marry me?' I was like, 'Oh my God, I almost botched it.' He was like, 'So bad. You really almost truly ruined it.'"