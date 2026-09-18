Millie Bobby Brown Welcomes Baby No. 2 With Husband Jake Bongiovi

Brown and Bongiovi, who tied the knot in 2024, first became parents last year when they welcomed their "sweet baby girl" via adoption. The couple confirmed they had started a family in an Instagram post in August 2025 admitting they were "beyond excited to embark on this beautiful next chapter of parenthood in both peace and privacy." Earlier this summer, the Enola Holmes actress opened up about the "surreal" adoption process.

The couple have not shared details about either of their children, such as their names, and it's unlikely they plan to do so given Brown's past comments about wanting to respect her little ones' privacy. In a December 2025 cover story with British Vogue, Brown explained why she had no plans to put her daughter in the spotlight.

"I'm not going to [share details]. For me, it's really important to protect her and her story until she's old enough to potentially one day share it herself," she said. "It's not my place to purposefully put her in the spotlight unwillingly."

Congratulations to the happy family!