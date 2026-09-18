MLB Playoff Berths Up For Grabs Entering Weekend

By iHeartRadio

September 18, 2026

Atlanta Braves v Chicago Cubs
Photo: Michael Hirschuber / Getty Images Sport / Getty Images

As Major League Baseball's regular season nears its end, teams are fiercely competing for playoff spots. All 15 MLB games will be played under the lights today (Friday, September 18), with several postseason berths still undecided.

In the National League, the Chicago Cubs will visit the Cincinnati Reds. The Cubs are tied with the Philadelphia Phillies for the top wild card spot. Meanwhile, the Phillies continue their series against the New York Mets, hoping to secure their playoff position.

Over in the American League, the Cleveland Guardians and the Chicago White Sox are neck and neck for the Central Division lead. The Guardians will host the Oakland Athletics, while the White Sox take on the Detroit Tigers. Both teams are eager to clinch the division title as the season winds down.

The Tampa Bay Rays, leading the AL East, aim to extend their winning streak to seven games as they face off against the Boston Red Sox. The Rays have already secured a playoff spot but are looking to maintain momentum heading into the postseason.

This story originally appeared in iHeartRadio

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