Name Of Lady Gaga & Michael Polansky's Baby Revealed

The name of Lady Gaga's newborn seemingly has a musical inspiration.

Days after reports surfaced that the MAYHEM singer, 40, had welcomed her first child with fiancé Michael Polansky, 42, new details about their little one have been revealed. According to a birth certificate obtained by TMZ, the couple are new parents to a baby girl name Rose Bean Polansky who was reportedly born via surrogate June 9 in Los Angeles.

A source told People that Gaga's daughter shares a musical connection with a song that she has covered in the past. The musician covered Édith Piaf's classic tune "La Vie En Rose" in her 2018 film A Star is Born. Additionally, Gaga also has a large stemmed rose tattoo on her back along with the words "la vie en rose." As for the infant's middle name, the insider said it likely comes from the activist Carl Bean, who inspired Gaga's song "Born This Way."

Gaga, who has been vocal about her desire to start a family and making motherhood her "next starring role," is reportedly setting well into being a mother and enjoying "special time" with her baby.

"She always wanted to be a mom. This was something very important to her," a source recently told People, adding that Gaga "sounds very happy."

Gaga confirmed her engagement to Polansky, the "love of [her] life," in July 2024 after four years of dating. In February 2026, she showed her fiancé some love while accepting the award for Best Pop Vocal Album for her record MAYHEM. at the 2026 Grammys.

"I have to say thank you first to my partner, Michael," she said. "You are by my side every single day in a way that I can't thank you enough for, and you worked so hard with me on this record all year. So, I love you and thank you."