Paula Cole Admits She Once 'Hated' What 'Dawson's Creek' Did To 'I Don’t Want To Wait'

Paula Cole "doesn't want to wait" to share her feelings about the complicated relationship with her biggest hit.

During an appearance on Danielle Fishel’s Teen Beat podcast, the singer-songwriter revealed that she once struggled with how “I Don’t Want to Wait” became synonymous with Dawson’s Creek after it was chosen as the teen drama’s theme song.

" [The show] took on a life of its own and it surpassed me,” Cole admitted. “Sometimes I hated that. Sometimes I felt frustrated by that.”

The "Where Have All the Cowboys Gone?" hitmaker said she eventually got “over my ego” and now views the song’s lasting popularity differently.

“I’m very moved now,” she said. “There’s something special and uplifting about it.”

Cole also admitted she went through a period of being “curmudgeonly” about performing the song but has since embraced the experience of hearing audiences sing along.

“It’s like joy,” she said. “It’s just liquid joy and it’s flowing through all of our veins and I love it.”

Cole also revealed that she wrote “I Don’t Want to Wait” about her grandfather, who fought in World War II.