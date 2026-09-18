Plains, Midwest, Great Lakes Face Weekend Flood Threat

By iHeartRadio

September 18, 2026

rain on window screen
Photo: Moment RF

A significant flood threat looms over parts of the Plains, Midwest, and Great Lakes this weekend, with heavy rain expected to impact millions. On Friday (September 18), the heaviest rainfall is set to hit Minnesota, Wisconsin, Iowa, and Illinois, including major cities like Minneapolis and Chicago. The storms will then move south on Saturday (September 19), affecting areas such as Des Moines and Chicago, before shifting eastward to the Ohio Valley and the Northeast.

According to the Fox Weather, the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration's Weather Prediction Center has issued a Level 2 out of 4 flash flood threat for parts of the Midwest through Monday. Rainfall totals could reach 3 to 5 inches, with localized areas potentially seeing up to 8 inches.

AccuWeather reports that the storms are fueled by deep tropical moisture from the Southwest and the Gulf, capable of producing intense rain rates. The persistent heat dome over the South is causing the storms to repeatedly track over the same areas, exacerbating the flood risk.

The Weather Channel notes that the slow-moving frontal boundary is clashing with the heat dome, resulting in heavy rain and storms across the Midwest and Central Plains. This pattern is expected to continue through the weekend, with the core of the flood threat moving eastward into the Ohio Valley and Northeast.

Residents in affected areas are advised to stay informed and take necessary precautions as the flood threat persists.

This story originally appeared in iHeartRadio

Advertise With Us
Music, radio and podcasts, all free. Listen online or download the iHeart App.

Connect

Explore

iHeart

Live Radio

Podcasts

Artist Radio

Exclusives

News

Features

Events

Contests

Photos

Information

About

Advertise

Blog

Brand Guidelines

Contest Guidelines

Subscription Offers

Jobs

Get the App

Automotive

Home

Wearables

© 2026 iHeartMedia, Inc.

  • Help
  • Privacy Policy
  • Terms of Use
  • AdChoicesAd Choices