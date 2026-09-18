Plains, Midwest, Great Lakes Face Weekend Flood Threat

A significant flood threat looms over parts of the Plains, Midwest, and Great Lakes this weekend, with heavy rain expected to impact millions. On Friday (September 18), the heaviest rainfall is set to hit Minnesota, Wisconsin, Iowa, and Illinois, including major cities like Minneapolis and Chicago. The storms will then move south on Saturday (September 19), affecting areas such as Des Moines and Chicago, before shifting eastward to the Ohio Valley and the Northeast.

According to the Fox Weather, the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration's Weather Prediction Center has issued a Level 2 out of 4 flash flood threat for parts of the Midwest through Monday. Rainfall totals could reach 3 to 5 inches, with localized areas potentially seeing up to 8 inches.

AccuWeather reports that the storms are fueled by deep tropical moisture from the Southwest and the Gulf, capable of producing intense rain rates. The persistent heat dome over the South is causing the storms to repeatedly track over the same areas, exacerbating the flood risk.

The Weather Channel notes that the slow-moving frontal boundary is clashing with the heat dome, resulting in heavy rain and storms across the Midwest and Central Plains. This pattern is expected to continue through the weekend, with the core of the flood threat moving eastward into the Ohio Valley and Northeast.

Residents in affected areas are advised to stay informed and take necessary precautions as the flood threat persists.