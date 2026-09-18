Pro Football Hall Of Fame Cuts Selection Committee

By iHeartRadio

September 18, 2026

2025 Hall Of Fame Game - Los Angeles Chargers v Detroit Lions - NFL Preseason 2025
Photo: Nick Cammett / Getty Images Sport / Getty Images

The Pro Football Hall of Fame is undergoing a major overhaul of its selection process, significantly reducing its committee from 50 to 28 members. Among those cut are veteran Tennessee Titans reporter Paul Kuharsky, Hall of Famers Tony Dungy and Bill Polian, and other selectors with decades of experience, according to a report by Yahoo Sports.

The Hall of Fame announced these changes earlier this month, aiming to streamline the selection process and ensure integrity in its decisions. The move comes after a two-and-a-half-year review and "extensive discussions" among Hall of Fame staff, board members, and selection committee members. The Hall's President & CEO, Jim Porter, emphasized the importance of maintaining high standards in the election process.

The revamped selection process will now consider 13 players, one coach, and one contributor each year, eliminating the previous categories of modern-era players, seniors, contributors, and coaches. This change follows scrutiny over the rejection of former New England Patriots coach Bill Belichick, who was not elected in his first year of eligibility due to the old system's limitations.

The new process will include an annual in-person meeting to discuss candidates, encouraging more robust debate among the smaller committee. The Hall has not yet announced the full list of the new committee members, but it is expected to include a mix of previous members and potentially new Hall of Famers.

This story originally appeared in iHeartRadio

Advertise With Us
Music, radio and podcasts, all free. Listen online or download the iHeart App.

Connect

Explore

iHeart

Live Radio

Podcasts

Artist Radio

Exclusives

News

Features

Events

Contests

Photos

Information

About

Advertise

Blog

Brand Guidelines

Contest Guidelines

Subscription Offers

Jobs

Get the App

Automotive

Home

Wearables

© 2026 iHeartMedia, Inc.

  • Help
  • Privacy Policy
  • Terms of Use
  • AdChoicesAd Choices