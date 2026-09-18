Protesters Rally Against Trump's Kennedy Center Plans

A large crowd gathered at the Kennedy Center in Washington, D.C., on Friday (September 18) to protest President Donald Trump's threats to demolish the iconic arts venue. The "Hands Around the Kennedy Center" rally, organized by the Hands Off the Arts group, called for Trump's removal as chairman of the national cultural center. Protesters formed a human chain around the building, voicing opposition to what they see as Trump's efforts to alter the memorial and restrict artistic expression.

The protest comes after a federal judge ruled on Thursday that the Kennedy Center must provide at least 30 days' notice before any major renovations or demolition. This ruling followed Trump's threat to tear down the center if his name isn't displayed on the building. Trump has argued that the center is in poor condition and requires substantial government support to remain open, claiming it has lost "hundreds of millions" of dollars, though he has not provided evidence for these claims.

The Kennedy Center's board recently voted to temporarily close the venue for renovations, citing structural deterioration and financial issues. However, U.S. District Judge Christopher Cooper ruled that the board cannot proceed with demolition or construction without proper notice. The ruling also requires the center to inform the court and plaintiffs of any changes in plans regarding the building's future.

The controversy has sparked legal challenges, with Rep. Joyce Beatty, an Ohio Democrat and ex-officio member of the Kennedy Center board, filing a lawsuit to prevent Trump's name from being added to the center's exterior without congressional approval. The board had previously proposed renaming the plaza to include Trump's name, but this was blocked by the court.

As the legal battles continue, the Kennedy Center remains closed while officials assess reported structural hazards. The Hands Off the Arts rally included musical performances and speeches from current and former employees, artists, and other speakers, emphasizing the cultural significance of the center as a living memorial to President John F. Kennedy.