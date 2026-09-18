Rap Rising: AZ Chike Drops New Album 'No Rest For The Wicked'

By Tony M. Centeno

September 18, 2026

AZ Chike is back with a new album, and he recruited some of the biggest names in the music industry to contribute.

On Friday, September 18, the California native delivered his seventh studio LP, No Rest For The Wicked, via Warner Records. The project features 14 tracks, including "Lamb Truck Keys" produced by Pharrell Williams, "Packed Up" produced by Hit-Boy, and "Negative" produced by Sounwave. AZ also recruited JMSN for his emotional banger "Need Your Love" and Tyler, The Creator for two joints: "The World Is Ours" and "Look Like My Mama," which Tyler produced himself.

AZ Chike's new album is his first major project since he appeared on Kendrick Lamar's "peekaboo" off his GNX LP. The song peaked on Billboard's Hot 100 chart at No. 13. Chike has maintained his momentum ever since, and addressed his success following the collaboration on his new song "Uncomfortable Conversations."

“All the pressure from bein’ the best on GNX,” he spits. “What about it, b***h? I ain’t cracked yet.”

AZ Chike's "Negative" appears at the top of iHeartRadio's Rap Rising playlist this week. The collection of fresh hip-hop tracks also includes new music by Travis Scott, BigXthaPlug, Anderson .Paak & Cordae, plus more. Stream the playlist above and scroll below for more new music.

WARNING: EXPLICIT LANGUAGE

AZ Chike, No Rest For The Wicked (Album)

Hunxho, I Quit Rap (Album)

Hunxho
Photo: 300 Entertainment

Fetty P Franklin & BandPlay, The Frank Play (Album)

Rakim, Kurupt & Masta Killa, THE GODBODY (Album)

Rakim
Photo: Holy Toledo Productions/Compound Interest

Duke Deuce, AMERICA IS OURS (Album)

Duke Deuce
Photo: Made Men Movement/Hitmaker Music Group

MajorNine, Lil Tape 3 (Album)

Lil Tape 3
Photo: Touch Money The Label

Yeat, COCOON (EP)

Yeat
Photo: Field Trip Recordings/Capitol Records

Offset, "Something I Need"

FERG, "CYCLE"

Traffic, Ab-Soul & Saint Pat Beatz featuring Jay Worthy, "LIFE"

BLP KOSHER, "Tony Glock"

Anderson .Paak & Cordae, "A Good Day"

BigXthaPlug featuring Belly Gang Kushington, "LITE"

NASAAN, "Rule #1 (Oops)"

Zeddy Will, "BOW BOW BOW"

1900Rugrat, "What's Ya Name"

Fenix Flexin featuring French Montana, Max B & Purps On The Beat, "Run It Up"

Big Moochie Grape & Zaytoven featuring Trigga500k, "Ball Without The Dribble"

Miles Minnick featuring Lecrae & Nobigdyl, "UHH"

Kurupt & Snoop Dogg, "Neighbors"

Az Chike
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