Rap Rising: AZ Chike Drops New Album 'No Rest For The Wicked'
By Tony M. Centeno
September 18, 2026
AZ Chike is back with a new album, and he recruited some of the biggest names in the music industry to contribute.
On Friday, September 18, the California native delivered his seventh studio LP, No Rest For The Wicked, via Warner Records. The project features 14 tracks, including "Lamb Truck Keys" produced by Pharrell Williams, "Packed Up" produced by Hit-Boy, and "Negative" produced by Sounwave. AZ also recruited JMSN for his emotional banger "Need Your Love" and Tyler, The Creator for two joints: "The World Is Ours" and "Look Like My Mama," which Tyler produced himself.
AZ Chike's new album is his first major project since he appeared on Kendrick Lamar's "peekaboo" off his GNX LP. The song peaked on Billboard's Hot 100 chart at No. 13. Chike has maintained his momentum ever since, and addressed his success following the collaboration on his new song "Uncomfortable Conversations."
“All the pressure from bein’ the best on GNX,” he spits. “What about it, b***h? I ain’t cracked yet.”
AZ Chike's "Negative" appears at the top of iHeartRadio's Rap Rising playlist this week. The collection of fresh hip-hop tracks also includes new music by Travis Scott, BigXthaPlug, Anderson .Paak & Cordae, plus more. Stream the playlist above and scroll below for more new music.
WARNING: EXPLICIT LANGUAGE
AZ Chike, No Rest For The Wicked (Album)
Hunxho, I Quit Rap (Album)
Fetty P Franklin & BandPlay, The Frank Play (Album)
Rakim, Kurupt & Masta Killa, THE GODBODY (Album)
Duke Deuce, AMERICA IS OURS (Album)
MajorNine, Lil Tape 3 (Album)
Yeat, COCOON (EP)
Offset, "Something I Need"
FERG, "CYCLE"
Traffic, Ab-Soul & Saint Pat Beatz featuring Jay Worthy, "LIFE"
BLP KOSHER, "Tony Glock"
Anderson .Paak & Cordae, "A Good Day"
BigXthaPlug featuring Belly Gang Kushington, "LITE"
NASAAN, "Rule #1 (Oops)"
Zeddy Will, "BOW BOW BOW"
1900Rugrat, "What's Ya Name"
Fenix Flexin featuring French Montana, Max B & Purps On The Beat, "Run It Up"
Big Moochie Grape & Zaytoven featuring Trigga500k, "Ball Without The Dribble"
Miles Minnick featuring Lecrae & Nobigdyl, "UHH"
Kurupt & Snoop Dogg, "Neighbors"