AZ Chike is back with a new album, and he recruited some of the biggest names in the music industry to contribute.

On Friday, September 18, the California native delivered his seventh studio LP, No Rest For The Wicked, via Warner Records. The project features 14 tracks, including "Lamb Truck Keys" produced by Pharrell Williams, "Packed Up" produced by Hit-Boy, and "Negative" produced by Sounwave. AZ also recruited JMSN for his emotional banger "Need Your Love" and Tyler, The Creator for two joints: "The World Is Ours" and "Look Like My Mama," which Tyler produced himself.