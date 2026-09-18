Remy Ma Seemingly Responds To Papoose’s ‘Jezebel’ With Spicy Millyz Video

Fans were in an uproar after Remy dropped her provocative promotional video. They were convinced she and Millys made the clip in response to Papoose's latest track, "JEZEBEL," which was seemingly inspired by the former couple's ongoing divorce. The "Alphabetical Slaughter" MC shared the song and music video last week. On the track, Pap addresses the rumors surrounding Remy Ma's alleged affair with a "fake Papoose" and alleges he wrote all of her rhymes.



"You cheated with a fake Papoose/I never spoke to the public even though it was true," he raps. "Just kept raisin' my daughter like a father should do/She cried callin' your phone; we couldn't get through."



"Put you before myself, I said you was nicer than Pap/Knowing deep down inside I was writing your raps," he continues.

