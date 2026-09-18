Remy Ma Seemingly Responds To Papoose’s ‘Jezebel’ With Spicy Millyz Video
By Tony M. Centeno
September 18, 2026
Remy Ma isn't letting Papoose off the hook after he slammed his ex in a new diss track.
In a new video she shared to her Instagram timeline on Thursday, September 17, the New York rapper joined Cambridge, Mass., native Millyz for some drinks while rubbing up against one another in a bathroom. In the clip, Remy appears to drop down to her knees in front of Millyz and kisses him on the cheek at the end. The duo appeared to double down on their intimate antics from their recent music video for "Say Yea," in which they portray a couple living together in a lavish mansion.
Fans were in an uproar after Remy dropped her provocative promotional video. They were convinced she and Millys made the clip in response to Papoose's latest track, "JEZEBEL," which was seemingly inspired by the former couple's ongoing divorce. The "Alphabetical Slaughter" MC shared the song and music video last week. On the track, Pap addresses the rumors surrounding Remy Ma's alleged affair with a "fake Papoose" and alleges he wrote all of her rhymes.
"You cheated with a fake Papoose/I never spoke to the public even though it was true," he raps. "Just kept raisin' my daughter like a father should do/She cried callin' your phone; we couldn't get through."
"Put you before myself, I said you was nicer than Pap/Knowing deep down inside I was writing your raps," he continues.
Remy Ma and Papoose's feud has been going strong for nearly two years. Remy and Pap split in 2024 following rumors that he cheated with Shields and allegations that the "Conceited" rapper also cheated with battle rapper Eazy The Block Captain. Over the past few weeks, the estranged couple, who share a daughter, have reportedly been attending court hearings to finalize their divorce.