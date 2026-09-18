See The Photos: Every Stunning Blue Carpet Look At The 2026 iHeartRadio Music Festival

By Kelly Fisher

September 19, 2026

Photo: Getty Images

The party is just getting started.

Artists, podcasters, radio personalities and more rocked stunning wardrobe pieces when they arrived at the 2026 iHeartRadio Music Festival presented by Capital One. The highly anticipated, two-night event returns on Friday (September 18) and Saturday (September 19) to T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, Nevada.

Ryan Seacrest is hosting the genre-spanning festival, which includes performances by BTS, Benson Boone, Cardi B, Ciara, Goo Goo Dolls, Kenny Chesney, Lainey Wilson, LE SSERAFIM, Major Lazer, Muse, Snoop Dogg, The Smashing Pumpkins, Weezer and Zara Larsson, plus a special performance by Stella Lefty. Confirmed presenters and attendees include Ashlee Keating, Bobby Bones, Britt Stewart, Danielle Fishel, DJ Envy, Charlamagne tha God and Jess Hilarious of The Breakfast Club, Donny Osmond, Jenna Dewan, Jasmine Yen, Jimmy Jam and Terry Lewis, Lele Pons, Mario Lopez and Courtney Lopez, Megan Lawless, Raven-Symoné and Miranda Maday, Taylor Hanson, Val Chmerkovskiy and Woody

Check back with iHeartRadio throughout the weekend for more photos, performance highlights, backstage moments you won’t see anywhere else, and more.

Fans can tune in to the 2026 iHeartRadio Music Festival as the event will be broadcast live each night via iHeartMedia radio stations throughout the country across more than 150 markets. Disney + and Hulu will be the Official Streaming Destination of the festival, with performances livestreamed each night exclusively to all Disney + and Hulu subscribers.

Scroll below to see the blue carpet fashion at the 2026 iHeartRadio Music Festival.

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BTS
Photo: Getty Images
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Ryan Seacrest
Photo: Getty Images
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Danielle Fishel
Photo: Getty Images
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Benson Boone
Photo: Getty Images
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Muse
Photo: Getty Images
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LE SSERAFIM
Photo: Getty Images
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Sisanie
Photo: Getty Images
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John Rzeznik and Robby Takac of Goo Goo Dolls
Photo: Getty Images
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Rivers Cuomo, Scott Shriner, Patrick Wilson, and Brian Bell of Weezer
Photo: Getty Images
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Stella Lefty
Photo: Getty Images
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Raven-Symoné
Photo: Getty Images
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Val Chmerkovskiy
Photo: Getty Images
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Tanya Rad
Photo: Getty Images
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Ape Drums, America Foster, Walshy Fire and Diplo of Major Lazer
Photo: Getty Images
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Gabrielle Nevaeh
Photo: Getty Images
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Damaya Rivers
Photo: Getty Images
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Remi Wolf
Photo: Getty Images
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Kendall Washington
Photo: Getty Images
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Mario Lopez and Courtney Lopez
Photo: Getty Images
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Ava Dash
Photo: Getty Images
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Jimmy Presnell and Natalie Cruz
Photo: Getty Images
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Trey Morse
Photo: Getty Images
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Donny Osmond
Photo: Getty Images
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Jenna Dewan
Photo: Getty Images
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Kaylor Martin
Photo: Getty Images
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Dayanara Torres and Enrique Santos
Photo: Getty Images
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Gabby Gonzalez
Photo: Getty Images
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Sienna Mae Gomez
Photo: Getty Images
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Renee Hahnel
Photo: Getty Images
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Jimmy Jam and Terry Lewis
Photo: Getty Images
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Carobi Parada
Photo: Getty Images
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Bay Whittaker
Photo: Getty Images
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Olivia Ferney
Photo: Getty Images
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Melanie Wilking
Photo: Getty Images
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Lulu Tang
Photo: Getty Images
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Nicholas Turturro
Photo: Getty Images
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Shenseea
Photo: Getty Images
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