See The Photos: Every Stunning Blue Carpet Look At The 2026 iHeartRadio Music Festival

The party is just getting started.

Artists, podcasters, radio personalities and more rocked stunning wardrobe pieces when they arrived at the 2026 iHeartRadio Music Festival presented by Capital One. The highly anticipated, two-night event returns on Friday (September 18) and Saturday (September 19) to T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, Nevada.

Ryan Seacrest is hosting the genre-spanning festival, which includes performances by BTS, Benson Boone, Cardi B, Ciara, Goo Goo Dolls, Kenny Chesney, Lainey Wilson, LE SSERAFIM, Major Lazer, Muse, Snoop Dogg, The Smashing Pumpkins, Weezer and Zara Larsson, plus a special performance by Stella Lefty. Confirmed presenters and attendees include Ashlee Keating, Bobby Bones, Britt Stewart, Danielle Fishel, DJ Envy, Charlamagne tha God and Jess Hilarious of The Breakfast Club, Donny Osmond, Jenna Dewan, Jasmine Yen, Jimmy Jam and Terry Lewis, Lele Pons, Mario Lopez and Courtney Lopez, Megan Lawless, Raven-Symoné and Miranda Maday, Taylor Hanson, Val Chmerkovskiy and Woody.

Check back with iHeartRadio throughout the weekend for more photos, performance highlights, backstage moments you won’t see anywhere else, and more.

Fans can tune in to the 2026 iHeartRadio Music Festival as the event will be broadcast live each night via iHeartMedia radio stations throughout the country across more than 150 markets. Disney + and Hulu will be the Official Streaming Destination of the festival, with performances livestreamed each night exclusively to all Disney + and Hulu subscribers.

Scroll below to see the blue carpet fashion at the 2026 iHeartRadio Music Festival.