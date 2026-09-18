Starship Test Flight Target Date Pushed Back

SpaceX has announced a delay for the next launch of its Starship megarocket from the Starbase site in Texas. Initially scheduled for Tuesday, September 22, the launch is now targeted for Monday, September 28. SpaceX did not provide a specific reason for the delay. The upcoming flight, known as Starship Flight 14, will be the first attempt to send the fully reusable rocket into orbit around Earth.

The mission will include deploying 26 next-generation Starlink V3 satellites, which are expected to enhance global connectivity speeds and reliability. The flight will also gather data on Starship's heat shield, crucial for its reentry into Earth's atmosphere. If successful, the mission will mark a significant milestone in SpaceX's goal to make Starship fully and rapidly reusable.

The launch will occur during a 75-minute window starting at 8:15 a.m. EDT from SpaceX's Starbase in South Texas. The 408-foot-tall vehicle will complete six orbits of Earth before splashing down in the Pacific Ocean west of Chile. The first-stage booster, known as Super Heavy, is planned to splash down in the Gulf of Mexico about seven minutes after liftoff.

This mission is part of SpaceX's broader plan to develop Starship for future missions to the moon and Mars. SpaceX founder and CEO Elon Musk has previously stated that the company aims to deploy up to 100,000 Starlink V3 satellites in the future. The current launch delay is pending regulatory approval, with SpaceX hoping to achieve full orbital status soon.