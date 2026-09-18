Toys ‘R’ Us Expands With 120 New Stores Ahead Of The Holiday Season

Toys ‘R’ Us is making a major comeback, announcing plans to open 120 new standalone stores across the United States in time for the upcoming holiday season. The expansion will bring the total number of standalone Toys ‘R’ Us locations to 160 for Christmas, marking the brand’s largest U.S. retail push since its bankruptcy and store closures in 2018.

According to a statement from Toys ‘R’ Us, the new stores will debut in partnership with Go! Retail Group, an Austin, Texas-based company known for seasonal pop-up shops. Many of the new stores are expected to operate year-round, not just for the holiday shopping rush, reflecting strong consumer demand for physical toy stores and immersive shopping experiences.

The expansion comes as the U.S. toy industry sees renewed growth. According to Forbes, toy sales for the first half of this year were the strongest in six years, with total dollar sales up 17 percent and average prices rising as well.

Toys ‘R’ Us aims to appeal to both kids and adult collectors by offering a wide selection of popular brands like LEGO, Barbie, Hot Wheels, Pokémon, and more. Select stores will feature “Creator Studios,” dedicated areas for content creators and influencers to host toy reveals, product launches, and special events. The company says these spaces are designed to blend play, entertainment, and social media, and will debut in five locations this month, including stores at American Dream in New Jersey and Mall of America in Minnesota.

In addition to standalone stores, Toys ‘R’ Us is expanding its presence in airports, Macy’s department stores, and Navy Exchange shops, creating more ways for shoppers to experience the brand wherever they travel or shop. As noted by Scripps News, the retailer’s latest strategy builds on several years of pop-up stores and rebranding efforts following its acquisition by WHP Global in 2021.

Company executives say the move is a response to customer requests for more accessible and engaging toy shopping experiences. “There’s something special about walking into a Toys ‘R’ Us store, especially during the holidays—the excitement of discovering the hottest toys, seeing favorite brands and characters come to life, and finding that perfect gift,” said Jamie Uitdenhowen, Executive Vice President of Toys ‘R’ Us at WHP Global.

With the holiday season approaching, Toys ‘R’ Us hopes the expanded footprint will attract new generations of shoppers and long-time fans alike. For store locations and more details, visit the official Toys ‘R’ Us store locator.