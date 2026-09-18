Trump Announces Lower Medicaid Drug Prices

President Donald Trump announced on Friday (September 18) that all 50 states will participate in a new program to lower medication prices for Medicaid, the state- and federally-funded program for low-income individuals. Speaking from the Oval Office, Trump declared that the U.S. has transitioned from paying the highest medication costs to the lowest, thanks to his administration's negotiations for "most favored nation" pricing.

The initiative, called the Medicaid "GENEROUS" model, aims to align U.S. drug prices with those in other affluent countries. The Trump administration estimates that this could save Medicaid billions of dollars, though the specifics of the deals remain undisclosed. According to a report by 6abc, the true savings are unclear due to the lack of public details about the agreements.

The announcement comes amid growing concerns about the cost of living as midterm elections approach. Trump emphasized that these efforts are part of a broader strategy to make healthcare more affordable for Americans. The White House previously estimated that the plan could save $529 billion over the next decade.

However, the program's implementation faces challenges. The NPR reported that the program relies on voluntary participation from drug companies and states, raising questions about the extent of the discounts and the number of patients who will benefit.

Kathy Hempstead, a senior policy advisor at the Robert Wood Johnson Foundation, expressed concerns about the lack of transparency, noting that it complicates legislative action. She emphasized the need for more detailed data to validate the administration's cost-saving claims.

While the program promises significant savings, experts like Dr. Thomas Hwang of Brigham and Women's Hospital caution that companies might selectively offer discounts on drugs that already have favorable pricing, potentially undermining the program's impact.

The deadline for states to apply for the program was September 10, with some states like Massachusetts opting in. States have until September 30 to finalize agreements. The program's success will depend on widespread participation and transparent implementation.