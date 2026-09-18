Trump Announces U.S.-Denmark Agreement on Greenland

President Donald Trump announced on Friday (September 18) that the United States has reached an agreement with Denmark regarding Greenland. According to a post on Truth Social, the agreement grants the U.S. "permanent control over security, and all other needs, in Greenland." President Trump emphasized that no U.S. adversary will be allowed to establish a military presence or make sensitive investments in Greenland without American approval.

The announcement follows months of negotiations and heightened tensions between the U.S. and Denmark. President Trump has been vocal about his interest in Greenland, citing national security concerns and the strategic importance of the island. In January, he threatened tariffs on Denmark and other European countries involved in military exercises in Greenland, but later withdrew the threat after discussions with NATO Secretary-General Mark Rutte.

Denmark's Foreign Minister Lars Lokke Rasmussen described recent talks with U.S. officials as "frank but constructive," though he noted a "fundamental disagreement" over the issue. Despite the agreement, Rasmussen stated that Denmark and Greenland have set "red lines" that the U.S. cannot cross, and discussions will continue to find a compromise.

Greenland, a semi-autonomous territory of Denmark, has been a point of interest for the U.S. due to its strategic location and potential mineral resources. The U.S. already operates the Pituffik Space Base in Greenland, which plays a key role in missile defense and space surveillance.

While the agreement marks a significant development, it remains to be seen how it will be implemented and whether it will face legal or diplomatic challenges. Greenland's leaders have consistently opposed a U.S. takeover, and public opinion polls indicate that both Greenlanders and Americans largely oppose U.S. control of the island.