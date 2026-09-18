Trump Bans Major News Outlets From White House

President Donald Trump announced on Truth Social that he is banning several major news outlets from the White House. The announcement, made on Friday (September 18), specifically targets CNN, MSNOW, and Politico. President Trump accused these outlets of consistently reporting "fiction and lies" about him.

In his post, Trump stated, "I'm proud to announce that CNN, MSNOW, and Politico are no longer welcome in the White House due to their constant reporting of fiction and lies when covering me." He also hinted that more media organizations might face similar bans soon.

Trump's decision has sparked controversy, with critics arguing that it undermines press freedom. The President further claimed that Politico received an eight-million-dollar subscription from the government during the Biden administration to keep it afloat.

This move by President Trump is expected to face legal challenges, as it raises questions about the First Amendment rights of the press. The White House has not yet provided further details on how the ban will be enforced or which other outlets might be affected.