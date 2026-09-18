Trump Hosts Outdoor Industry Leaders For Rose Garden Dinner

President Donald Trump hosted a dinner for over 100 hunters, anglers, and outdoor industry leaders in the Rose Garden at the White House on Thursday evening (September 17). During the event, he announced plans to open millions of acres of federal land for hunting and fishing, emphasizing his administration's commitment to making public lands accessible to the American public.

Trump also highlighted an executive order aimed at reversing Biden-era restrictions on the use of lead ammunition and tackle, which were implemented by the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service. These changes are part of a broader effort to ease regulatory barriers and promote outdoor activities for younger Americans and veterans.

The dinner was attended by representatives from various organizations and companies, including Bass Pro Shops, the National Rifle Association, and Safari Club International. According to a White House official, the outdoor recreation sector contributes over $1.2 trillion to the U.S. economy annually and supports more than 5 million jobs.

As reported by The National News Desk, Trump signed executive orders earlier in the day to expand access to public lands and offshore recreational fishing. These actions aim to promote healthy wild game populations and support the outdoor industry.

While Trump's policies have been met with enthusiasm by many in the outdoor community, they are expected to face legal challenges from environmental groups concerned about the impact of lead ammunition on wildlife.