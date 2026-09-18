U.S. To Sell $24B In Fighter Jets To Saudi Arabia

The United States is planning a significant arms deal with Saudi Arabia, involving the sale of 48 F-35 fighter jets valued at $24.3 billion. Announced by the U.S. State Department on Thursday (September 17), the package includes engines, cryptographic equipment, and electronic warfare support. The sale aims to bolster Saudi Arabia's defense capabilities amid ongoing regional tensions.

The State Department emphasized that the sale will support U.S. foreign policy and national security objectives by enhancing the security of a key ally in the Gulf region. The department stated that the sale "will not alter the military balance in the region" and highlighted that it requires no additional U.S. personnel in Saudi Arabia.

Saudi Arabia has long sought to acquire the F-35, a fifth-generation stealth fighter developed by Lockheed Martin. The Royal Saudi Air Force currently operates hundreds of F-15 fighter jets. The proposed sale comes as Houthi rebels in Yemen have increased their attacks on Saudi targets, including oil facilities and military bases.

The deal is subject to congressional approval, with lawmakers having 30 days to review the proposal. Concerns have been raised about the potential for China to gain access to sensitive technology due to Saudi Arabia's growing ties with Beijing. U.S. Representative Raja Krishnamoorthi expressed worries about the sale, stating that it "could put the crown jewels of American military technology within reach of the Chinese Communist Party."

Despite these concerns, the Saudi embassy in Washington praised the approval, citing the strength of the Saudi-U.S. strategic partnership. The sale is expected to face scrutiny, given the geopolitical implications and existing regional conflicts.