Warren Buffett Steps Down As Berkshire Hathaway Chairman

By iHeartRadio

September 18, 2026

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Warren Buffett, the legendary investor known as the Oracle of Omaha, has announced his decision to step down as chairman of Berkshire Hathaway. At 96 years old, Buffett expressed his confidence in the company's future, stating in a letter to shareholders, "Father Time always wins." He will be succeeded by his son, Howard Buffett, marking a significant leadership transition for the conglomerate.

This announcement comes less than a year after Buffett resigned as CEO, a position now held by Greg Abel. Abel has already made significant changes to the company's portfolio, aligning with Buffett's investment philosophy of holding concentrated positions in exceptional businesses. Under Abel's leadership, Berkshire Hathaway has increased its stakes in companies like Alphabet, Apple, and American Express.

Buffett's departure marks the end of an era, as he has been at the helm of Berkshire Hathaway for around six decades. During his tenure, he transformed the company into one of the most successful investment firms in the world. Despite stepping down, Buffett remains optimistic about the company's prospects, stating he is "more confident than ever about what lies ahead."

Howard Buffett, who has served on the board of directors, is expected to continue his father's legacy while bringing his own perspective to the role. The transition is likely to be closely watched by investors and analysts, given Warren Buffett's iconic status in the financial world.

This story originally appeared in iHeartRadio

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