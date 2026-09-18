Watch BTS Fans' Emotional Reaction After Being Surprised With Front Row Tickets

A group of fans heading to the 2026 iHeartRadio Music Festival presented by Capital One were surprised with a major upgrade to see BTS up close and personal for their performance at T-Mobile Arena on Friday (September 18).

iHeartRadio's Maxwell went on a search through concert-goers ahead of Friday's show to see if they could name iHeartRadio's JoJo Wright from a photo he was holding. While some couldn't pinpoint exactly who was in the picture, one fan finally had the correct guess and was rewarded with an incredible bit of luck: front row tickets. She and her group immediately broke into cheers and even teared up over the upgrade.

Watch the sweet moment below.