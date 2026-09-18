Watch BTS Fans' Emotional Reaction After Being Surprised With Front Row Tickets
By Sarah Tate
September 19, 2026
A group of fans heading to the 2026 iHeartRadio Music Festival presented by Capital One were surprised with a major upgrade to see BTS up close and personal for their performance at T-Mobile Arena on Friday (September 18).
iHeartRadio's Maxwell went on a search through concert-goers ahead of Friday's show to see if they could name iHeartRadio's JoJo Wright from a photo he was holding. While some couldn't pinpoint exactly who was in the picture, one fan finally had the correct guess and was rewarded with an incredible bit of luck: front row tickets. She and her group immediately broke into cheers and even teared up over the upgrade.
Watch the sweet moment below.
BTS was one of many show-stopping acts in a star-studded lineup that hit the stage on the first night of the 2026 iHeartRadio Music Festival. Other artists capturing the attention of audiences both in person and tuning in to iHeartMedia radio stations across the country over the two-day event include Benson Boone, Cardi B, Ciara, Goo Goo Dolls, Kenny Chesney, Lainey Wilson, LE SSERAFIM, Major Lazer, Muse, Snoop Dogg, The Smashing Pumpkins, Weezer and Zara Larsson as well as a special performance by Stella Lefty.
Fans can tune in to the 2026 iHeartRadio Music Festival as the event will be broadcast live each night via iHeartMedia radio stations throughout the country across more than 150 markets. Disney+ and Hulu will be the Official Streaming Destination of the festival, with performances livestreamed each night exclusively to all Disney+ and Hulu subscribers.