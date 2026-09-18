Blake Shelton and Gwen Stefani reflected on their “sweetest meet-cute,” when they reunited with OG coaches of The Voice and host Carson Daly.

The group gathered to celebrate the show’s 30th season in a special that aired on Thursday night (September 17). Daly reflected on the “rumors” about Shelton and Stefani, who met as coaches on the show in 2014. He remembered telling Adam Levine he thought, “there is no way,” Shelton and Stefani would get together.

“I tried everything in my power to not let this thing happen,” Daly said in a clip from the special that was shared on Instagram. “You both went through a crazy divorce publicly… I was like, ‘you guys gotta stop this. This’ll never work.’”

Shelton laughed, and remembered when Daly tried “to get us to pump the brakes.” The country megastar and the No Doubt icon publicly confirmed their relationship in 2015. They got engaged in 2020, and Daly served as their officiant when they said “I do” in 2021 on Shelton’s ranch in Tishomingo, Oklahoma.

Daly, Shelton, Stefani, Levine and Cee Lo Green reunited for The Voice: 30th Season Celebration. The milestone season will premiere on Monday (September 21), featuring returning coaches Levine and Kelly Clarkson, plus first-time coaches Queen Latifah and Riley Green. The 30th season special is available to stream on Peacock. Watch the clip reminiscing on Shelton and Stefani’s romance here: