The 2026 iHeartRadio Music Festival presented by Capital One kicks off tonight, and a star-studded lineup of music's biggest stars is taking over T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas for two nights only.

BTS hits the stage tonight.

The highly anticipated performance marks a major moment for fans, who have been buzzing across social media all week about seeing the group at the festival. From the second BTS takes the stage to the biggest moments of their set, fans won't want to miss what's in store. Stay tuned for live performance coverage, memorable moments and more as it happens tonight.

This festival's full lineup also includes Benson Boone, Cardi B, Ciara, Goo Goo Dolls, Kenny Chesney, Lainey Wilson, LE SSERAFIM, Major Lazer, Muse, Snoop Dogg, The Smashing Pumpkins, Weezer and Zara Larsson across the weekend, plus a special performance by Stella Lefty. Ryan Seacrest returns as host.

How To Watch & Listen Tonight

The live broadcast begins at 7:30PM PT / 10:30PM ET.

LISTEN: Tune in live on iHeartRadio stations in more than 150 markets across the country. Find your local station here .

Tune in live on iHeartRadio stations in more than 150 markets across the country. Find your local station . WATCH: Disney+ and Hulu are livestreaming every performance, giving subscribers front-row access from home.

Fans on the ground in Las Vegas can also explore the iHeartRadio House of Music presented by Hyundai, open free to the public tonight and tomorrow outside T-Mobile Arena from 4pm–1am PT. The fan experience features immersive rooms dedicated to BTS, Cardi B, Kenny Chesney and Zara Larsson, plus interactive artist and brand rooms.

For more updates from tonight's show, visit iHeartRadio.com/Festival.