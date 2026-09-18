Watch Weezer Reveal Surprise Guest During Nostalgic Vegas Arena Set

Weezer surprised the arena audience when the band took the stage at the 2026 iHeartRadio Music Festival presented by Capital One on Friday night (September 18).

The “Island in the Sun” hitmakers — Scott Shriner, Rivers Cuomo, Patrick Wilson and Brian Bell — transported the crowd back to the ‘90s and 2000s with their career-spanning set. Weezer took the stage at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, Nevada, helping to kick off the first night of the two-night, genre-spanning festival. During their performance, the group surprised fans with singer-songwriter Remi Wolf, who joined the band for “Go Away.”

After performing “Beverly Hills,” “Undone (The Sweater Song),” “Buddy Holly,” “Island in the Sun” and more, Cuomo exclaimed to the crowd, “I’m excited to see BTS! …Weezer loves you!”

Weezer took part in the all-star lineup with BTS, Benson Boone, Cardi B, Ciara, Goo Goo Dolls, Kenny Chesney, Lainey Wilson, LE SSERAFIM, Major Lazer, Muse, Snoop Dogg, The Smashing Pumpkins, and Zara Larsson, plus a special performance by Stella Lefty. It was all hosted again by Ryan Seacrest. Check back with iHeartRadio throughout the weekend for photos, backstage moments you won’t see anywhere else, performance highlights and more.

Fans can tune in to the 2026 iHeartRadio Music Festival as the event will be broadcast live each night via iHeartMedia radio stations throughout the country across more than 150 markets. Disney + and Hulu will be the Official Streaming Destination of the festival, with performances livestreamed each night exclusively to all Disney + and Hulu subscribers.