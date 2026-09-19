5 Things You Missed From Night 1 Of The 2026 iHeartRadio Music Festival
By Tony M. Centeno
September 19, 2026
The first night of iHeartRadio's annual music festival was full of moments that fans won't get to experience again.
On Friday night, September 18, fans flocked to the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas for night one of the 2026 iHeartRadio Music Festival presented by Capital One. The festival kicked off with a historic bang thanks to opener Kenny Chesney. The beloved country singer returned to the iHeartRadio Music Festival stage for the first time in over a decade, and opened with his smash hit "Beer In Mexico."
“What an honor it is to be here,” Chesney said to the audience.
Kenny Chesney's set was just the beginning of an incredible night. BTS, Cardi B, Goo Goo Dolls, Weezer, and Zara Larsson all shut down the stage last night with show-stopping performances you won't see anywhere else. Scroll below to see more of the biggest moments you might've missed. Don't forget to tune in tonight for the second act featuring performances by Benson Boone, Ciara, Lainey Wilson, LE SSERAFIM, Major Lazer, Muse, Snoop Dogg, The Smashing Pumpkins, and Stella Lefty.
Cardi B stuns in zebra-print outfit while performing all her hits
Cardi B understood the assignment when she pulled up to the iHeartRadio Music Festival stage in a sparkling zebra bodysuit with red fringe. Bardi put on a red-hot performance as she belted out massive hits like "WAP," "Bodak Yellow," "Up," and her latest single "AH HA." She rocked the stage solo while delivering fan favorites like "Finesse," "I Like It," "Taki Taki," and "ErrTime." The crowd went wild as she brought the drama by performing songs like "Hello," and "Pretty & Petty." She even held it down for her fans in the Caribbean with a memorable performance of "Bodega Baddie."
Weezer brings out surprise guest Remi Wolf during their set
Weezer had a surprise in store for fans in Las Vegas. The “Island in the Sun” band — which consists of Scott Shriner, Rivers Cuomo, Patrick Wilson, and Brian Bell — transported the crowd back to the 90s and 2000s with their career-spanning set. During their performance, the group surprised fans with singer-songwriter Remi Wolf, who joined the band for “Go Away.” The guys even gave BTS a shout-out after performing songs like “Beverly Hills,” “Undone (The Sweater Song),” and “Buddy Holly."
“I’m excited to see BTS!" Rivers Cuomo exclaimed. "Weezer loves you!”
Zara Larsson brings a lucky fan on stage to do the "Lush Life" dance with her
Zara Larsson had one of the most vibrant sets of the night. After bringing hits like "Midnight Sun," "Pretty Ugly" and "Blue Moon" to life, Larsson invited one excited fan up on stage to do the viral "Lush Life" dance with her while performing the fan-favorite song. The sweet moment has become a tradition at her shows, with lucky concert-goers getting to show off their moves alongside the singer in what she has said is her "favorite part of the show."
Goo Goo Dolls lead fans in a singalong of "Iris"
The Goo Goo Dolls have plenty of hits under their belts, but there's one that continues to pull at heartstrings to this day. During their set at the iHeartRadio Music Festival, the seasoned band led the fans in a singalong of their biggest hit, "Iris," that echoed throughout the T-Mobile Arena. It was a moment that fans will remember forever.
BTS closes out the show with their biggest hits
BTS closed out the first night with an unforgettable set. The group — consisting of RM, Jin, Suga, J-Hope, Jimin, V and Jungkook — kicked off their performance with "SWIM," the lead single from their latest album ARIRANG. The group continued with a dynamic performance of "2.0," and later shouted out their supporters before singing their fan favorite "MIC Drop." They wrapped up their set with a high-energy rendition of "FYA" as bursts of flames lit up the stage.