5 Things You Missed From Night 1 Of The 2026 iHeartRadio Music Festival

Cardi B understood the assignment when she pulled up to the iHeartRadio Music Festival stage in a sparkling zebra bodysuit with red fringe. Bardi put on a red-hot performance as she belted out massive hits like "WAP," "Bodak Yellow," "Up," and her latest single "AH HA." She rocked the stage solo while delivering fan favorites like "Finesse," "I Like It," "Taki Taki," and "ErrTime." The crowd went wild as she brought the drama by performing songs like "Hello," and "Pretty & Petty." She even held it down for her fans in the Caribbean with a memorable performance of "Bodega Baddie."



Weezer brings out surprise guest Remi Wolf during their set