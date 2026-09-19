5 Things You Missed From Night 2 Of The 2026 iHeartRadio Music Festival
By Tony M. Centeno
September 20, 2026
The second night of iHeartRadio's annual music festival was even wilder than the first.
On Saturday night, September 19, the 2026 iHeartRadio Music Festival presented by Capital One held its final night at the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas. The event began with a riveting performance by Benson Boone, who pulled off his signature backflips with ease while the crowd went crazy. The festival's final night also featured explosive sets by K-POP band LE SSERAFIM, Muse, Stella Lefty, The Smashing Pumpkins, Ciara, Snoop Dogg, and Major Lazer, who closed the festivities at the exclusive outdoor stage in front of the arena.
Fans witnessed plenty of notable moments on the festival stage. Special guests, like Wiz Khalifa, popped out to surprise fans during the show other performers made special dedications, like Lainey Wilson's emotional tribute to the late Dolly Parton. Relive all those unforgettable moments below.
Benson Boone flips like an acrobat during his fiery set
Benson Boone proved he's not afraid of heights or death-defying stunts during his set at the iHeartRadio Music Festival. The pop-rock hitmaker performed “Electric Blue,” “Slow it Down,” “Mystical,” and more before he closed with his viral 2024 anthem, “Beautiful Things.” While performing "Slow it Down," Boone pulled off one of his signature flips off of a shimmering piano. He did another during his grand finale. While backstage, Boone said jumping off stage speakers doesn't bother him at all, but girls make him pretty nervous.
Lainey Wilson pays homage to the late Dolly Parton
During her set, Lainey Wilson took some time to honor the legendary Dolly Parton. Wilson called the iconic country singer “one of my dearest friends" and "my hero."
“They say never meet your heroes, but that did not count with Dolly Parton,” Wilson told the crowd. “She was better than I could have ever imagined. … Let’s celebrate for Dolly Parton, y’all!”
Wilson went on to play “WWDD,” a song she wrote for Parton that appeared on her major-label debut, Sayin’ What I’m Thinkin’, in 2021. She also covered one of Parton’s most iconic anthems, “9 to 5.”
Ciara performs all her hits while pregnant with baby no. 5
Ciara can do all her signature moves, even while pregnant with her fifth child. The seasoned hitmaker opened her set at the iHeartRadio Music Festival with "Get Up" followed by other hits like "Goodies," "Oh," "1, 2 Step," and more. While she performed "Like a Boy," Ciara managed to pull off her "matrix" move while holding her new baby bump. Before closing out with "Level Up," Ciara acknowledged her latest pregnancy by saying, "Y'all know me and this baby right here are bouncing around." Ciara and her husband, Russell Wilson, recently announced they're expecting their fourth child together.
Snoop Dogg shocks the crowd by bringing out Wiz Khalifa
Snoop Dogg had a very special set at the iHeartRadio Music Festival. Not only did he bless the crowd with some of his classic hits like "Next Episode," but he also brought out a surprise guest. Wiz Khalifa joined Snoop onstage to perform some of their greatest hits together like "Young Wild & Free." Wiz also stuck around to deliver his most emotional hit, "See You Again."
Major Lazer closes out the show at a special outdoor set
Major Lazer pulled up outside of the T-Mobile Arena to help close out the iHeartRadio Music Festival. Diplo, Walshy Fire, America Foster, and Ape Drums set the stage ablaze while performing some of their biggest hits like "pAPi wiTH tOKisCha," "GOAT," and "Lean On." Walshy Fire hyped up the crowd from atop the DJ booth while Foster and the other dancers busted out wild moves. Fans outside of the arena had a blast right before the festival came to an end.