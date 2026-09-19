5 Things You Missed From Night 2 Of The 2026 iHeartRadio Music Festival

Ciara can do all her signature moves, even while pregnant with her fifth child. The seasoned hitmaker opened her set at the iHeartRadio Music Festival with "Get Up" followed by other hits like "Goodies," "Oh," "1, 2 Step," and more. While she performed "Like a Boy," Ciara managed to pull off her "matrix" move while holding her new baby bump. Before closing out with "Level Up," Ciara acknowledged her latest pregnancy by saying, "Y'all know me and this baby right here are bouncing around." Ciara and her husband, Russell Wilson, recently announced they're expecting their fourth child together.



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