BTS' Fiery Set At The 2026 iHeartRadio Music Festival Was The Ultimate 'Mic Drop'

BTS was one of the most highly-anticipated acts at the 2026 iHeartRadio Music Festival Presented by Capital One and they truly delivered.

BTS closed out the show on night one of the festival at the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas on Friday (September 18) with a incredible show-stopping set. The group — consisting of RM, Jin, Suga, J-Hope, Jimin, V and Jungkook — kicked off their performance with "SWIM," the lead single from their latest album ARIRANG, their 10th studio album that dropped earlier this year and marked the group's official return from their years-long hiatus.

The crowd went wild as the group kept the new music going into their next song, a dynamic performance of "2.0," also from ARIRANG. After a special shoutout to fans for their support halfway through their set, BTS proved they know exactly how to command the stage with their aptly-named track "MIC Drop," from their 2017 EP Love Yourself: Her before ending their set with a bang in a high-energy rendition of ARIRANG's "FYA," complete with fire filling the screens along the set and bursts of flames lighting up the stage.

BTS was one of many show-stopping acts in a star-studded lineup that hit the stage on the first night of the 2026 iHeartRadio Music Festival. Other artists capturing the attention of audiences both in person and tuning in to iHeartMedia radio stations across the country over the two-day event include Benson Boone, Cardi B, Ciara, Goo Goo Dolls, Kenny Chesney, Lainey Wilson, LE SSERAFIM, Major Lazer, Muse, Snoop Dogg, The Smashing Pumpkins, Weezer and Zara Larsson as well as a special performance by Stella Lefty.

Fans can tune in to the 2026 iHeartRadio Music Festival as the event will be broadcast live each night via iHeartMedia radio stations throughout the country across more than 150 markets. Disney+ and Hulu will be the Official Streaming Destination of the festival, with performances livestreamed each night exclusively to all Disney+ and Hulu subscribers.