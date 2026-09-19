Cardi B Confirms She's Working On Her Next Album Ahead Of Massive Tour
By Tony M. Centeno
September 19, 2026
Cardi B says she's already hard at work on her next album after announcing plans to tour around the world.
On Friday night, September 18, the Bronx native invaded Las Vegas for her set at the 2026 iHeartRadio Music Festival. Before she hit the stage, she stopped to chat with The Breakfast Club about her performance and the new music she's been working on. DJ Envy asked her if she's finalizing her next project, and Cardi replied that she plans to channel all of her focus on the album after her birthday celebrations next month.
"After my birthday, in November, I'm shipping myself away just to record," she explained.
Cardi said she's not finished yet and revealed she only has two songs done so far. However, she doesn't plan to spend too much time recording because she wants to release the album very soon. Today marks one year since she delivered her sophomore album AM I THE DRAMA? The album arrived seven years after her debut LP, Invasion of Privacy. She previously said that she doesn't want to make the fans wait so long in between projects so she's working to get her next project out as soon as possible.
"I'm not playing around," she said. "I'm ready."
Cardi B discussed the status of her next album shortly before delivering a steaming-hot performance at the T-Mobile Arena. She performed her latest single "AH HA" along with other fan favorites like "ErrTime," "Hello," "Taki Taki," "Bodak Yellow," and more. Her performance came days after she revealed her plans to hit the road for another tour in 2027. In addition to the U.S. and Canada, Bardi also said she plans to bring her tour to Europe for the first time.
"I have been in talks with a couple of people that are helping me with what I got going on," Cardi explained. "I have so many ideas and so many things are being written."
Be sure to catch the final night of the 2026 iHeartRadio Music Festival tonight! The event will be broadcast live each night via iHeartMedia radio stations throughout the country across more than 150 markets. Disney+ and Hulu will be the Official Streaming Destination of the festival, with performances livestreamed each night exclusively to all Disney+ and Hulu subscribers.
Check out more scenes from Cardi B's performance at the iHeartRadio Music Festival in Las Vegas below.