Cardi B Confirms She's Working On Her Next Album Ahead Of Massive Tour

Cardi B discussed the status of her next album shortly before delivering a steaming-hot performance at the T-Mobile Arena. She performed her latest single "AH HA" along with other fan favorites like "ErrTime," "Hello," "Taki Taki," "Bodak Yellow," and more. Her performance came days after she revealed her plans to hit the road for another tour in 2027. In addition to the U.S. and Canada, Bardi also said she plans to bring her tour to Europe for the first time.



"I have been in talks with a couple of people that are helping me with what I got going on," Cardi explained. "I have so many ideas and so many things are being written."



Be sure to catch the final night of the 2026 iHeartRadio Music Festival tonight! The event will be broadcast live each night via iHeartMedia radio stations throughout the country across more than 150 markets. Disney+ and Hulu will be the Official Streaming Destination of the festival, with performances livestreamed each night exclusively to all Disney+ and Hulu subscribers.



Check out more scenes from Cardi B's performance at the iHeartRadio Music Festival in Las Vegas below.