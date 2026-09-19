LE SSERAFIM Put Their Spin On '90s Dance Craze In iHeartRadio Music Festival Debut
By Sarah Tate
September 21, 2026
LE SSERAFIM made history at the 2026 iHeartRadio Music Festival presented by Capital One
The group — consisting of Sakura, Hong Eunchae, Kazuha, Huh Yunjin and Kim Chaewon — became the first K-pop girl group to perform at the festival when they took the stage on night two at the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas on Saturday (Saturday 19), which they said was "an absolute honor."
LE SSERAFIM had the crowd going wild throughout their set, nailing their choreography as they performed "Made My Night," "Iconic By Mistake," "Saki," "SPAGHETTI" and "CRAZY" as well as their song "BOOMPALA," a track from their latest album PUREFLOW, pt. 1 that samples the 1993 mega hit "Macarena." They even incorporated the song's iconic choreography into their performance, putting their own spin on the dance craze that rocked the world in the '90s that matched the energy of the moves they are known for in their shows.
LE SSERAFIM recently kicked off the North American leg of their PUREFLOW world tour in support of their album PUREFLOW, pt. 1, which dropped in May as a follow-up to their 2023 debut studio album UNFORGIVEN and subsequent EASY CRAZY HOT world tour. Check the dates here.
LE SSERAFIM was one of many show-stopping acts in a star-studded lineup that hit the stage on the first night of the 2026 iHeartRadio Music Festival. Other artists capturing the attention of audiences both in person and tuning in to iHeartMedia radio stations across the country over the two-day event include Benson Boone, BTS, Cardi B, Ciara, Goo Goo Dolls, Kenny Chesney, Lainey Wilson, Major Lazer, Muse, Snoop Dogg, The Smashing Pumpkins, Weezer and Zara Larsson as well as a special performance by Stella Lefty.
Fans can tune in to the 2026 iHeartRadio Music Festival as the event will be broadcast live each night via iHeartMedia radio stations throughout the country across more than 150 markets. Disney+ and Hulu will be the Official Streaming Destination of the festival, with performances livestreamed each night exclusively to all Disney+ and Hulu subscribers.