LE SSERAFIM Put Their Spin On '90s Dance Craze In iHeartRadio Music Festival Debut

LE SSERAFIM made history at the 2026 iHeartRadio Music Festival presented by Capital One

The group — consisting of Sakura, Hong Eunchae, Kazuha, Huh Yunjin and Kim Chaewon — became the first K-pop girl group to perform at the festival when they took the stage on night two at the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas on Saturday (Saturday 19), which they said was "an absolute honor."

LE SSERAFIM had the crowd going wild throughout their set, nailing their choreography as they performed "Made My Night," "Iconic By Mistake," "Saki," "SPAGHETTI" and "CRAZY" as well as their song "BOOMPALA," a track from their latest album PUREFLOW, pt. 1 that samples the 1993 mega hit "Macarena." They even incorporated the song's iconic choreography into their performance, putting their own spin on the dance craze that rocked the world in the '90s that matched the energy of the moves they are known for in their shows.