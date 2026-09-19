Raven-Symone Says She Wants To Find Out What BTS Smells Like
By iHeartRadio
September 19, 2026
Raven-Symoné had an odd request for BTS during her time at the 2026 iHeartRadio Music Festival.
While on the blue carpet on Friday night, September 18, the "That's So Raven" actress spoke with Becky Mits about meeting the popular K-POP band. During their conversation, Raven revealed that she wants an opportunity to meet the guys so that she could get a whiff of what they smell like.
"I wanna know what they smell [like]," the famed actress said. "I have this thing. I have met a lot of different people in this industry and I met them when I was younger. So when you're younger and you're hugging someone, they tend to smother you."
"Like I know what LL COOL J smells like," she continued. "I remember Whitney Houston's smell. So it's just become a part of my thing of like, 'What do people smell like?'"
Raven-Symoné said she was excited to see BTS perform live, and we're sure she was in the audience when they hit the stage. RM, Jin, Suga, J-Hope, Jimin, V and Jungkook kicked off their performance at the T-Mobile Arena with "SWIM," which is the lead single from their latest album ARIRANG. They continued with a dynamic performance of "2.0," followed by "Mic Drop." They closed out with a fiery rendition of "FYA."
Fans can tune in to the 2026 iHeartRadio Music Festival as the event will be broadcast live each night via iHeartMedia radio stations throughout the country across more than 150 markets. Disney+ and Hulu will be the Official Streaming Destination of the festival, with performances livestreamed each night exclusively to all Disney+ and Hulu subscribers.
Although she witnessed the show, we're not sure if the actress-podcaster got a chance to sniff them. See more moments from Raven-Symoné's time at the 2026 iHeartRadio Music Festival below.