"Like I know what LL COOL J smells like," she continued. "I remember Whitney Houston's smell. So it's just become a part of my thing of like, 'What do people smell like?'"



Raven-Symoné said she was excited to see BTS perform live, and we're sure she was in the audience when they hit the stage. RM, Jin, Suga, J-Hope, Jimin, V and Jungkook kicked off their performance at the T-Mobile Arena with "SWIM," which is the lead single from their latest album ARIRANG. They continued with a dynamic performance of "2.0," followed by "Mic Drop." They closed out with a fiery rendition of "FYA."



Fans can tune in to the 2026 iHeartRadio Music Festival as the event will be broadcast live each night via iHeartMedia radio stations throughout the country across more than 150 markets. Disney+ and Hulu will be the Official Streaming Destination of the festival, with performances livestreamed each night exclusively to all Disney+ and Hulu subscribers.



Although she witnessed the show, we're not sure if the actress-podcaster got a chance to sniff them. See more moments from Raven-Symoné's time at the 2026 iHeartRadio Music Festival below.