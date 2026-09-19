See How Muse Illuminated The Stage During Electrifying iHeartRadio Music Festival Set

By Kelly Fisher

September 20, 2026

Photo: Getty Images

Muse illuminated the arena when the rockers performed at the 2026 iHeartRadio Music Festival presented by Capital One in Las Vegas, Nevada.

The “Uprising” artists delivered career-spanning hits on the T-Mobile Arena stage on Saturday night (September 19), the second night of the genre-spanning event. Muse — made up of Matt Bellamy, Chris Wolstenholme and Dominic Howard — took the stage with “Cryogen,” “Nightshift Superstar,” “Supermassive Black Hole, “Starlight” and more. The group completed the set with eye-popping LED jackets, lasers and other can’t-miss elements to bring the performance to life. Relive the performance in photos and videos below.

Muse took part in the all-star lineup with BTS, Benson BooneCardi BCiaraKenny ChesneyGoo Goo DollsLainey WilsonLE SSERAFIMMajor LazerSnoop DoggThe Smashing PumpkinsWeezer and Zara Larsson, plus a special performance by Stella Lefty. Ryan Seacrest returned to host the festival. Check back with iHeartRadio throughout the weekend for photos, backstage moments you won’t see anywhere else, performance highlights and more.

Fans can tune in to the 2026 iHeartRadio Music Festival as the event will be broadcast live each night via iHeartMedia radio stations throughout the country across more than 150 markets. Disney + and Hulu will be the Official Streaming Destination of the festival, with performances livestreamed each night exclusively to all Disney + and Hulu subscribers.

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