Snoop Dogg Teams Up With Wiz Khalifa To Surprise iHeartRadio Music Festival Crowd

Snoop Dogg's set at the 2026 iHeartRadio Music Festival presented by Capital One was full of surprises — including a very special guest that got the crowd jumping to their feet.

The iconic rapper hit the stage at the T-Mobile Arena on Saturday (Saturday 19) to close out night two of the festival with a bang, breaking out hit after hit for Las Vegas crowd, from classics like "Nothin' But A 'G' Thang," "Gin and Juice," "Drop It Like It's Hot" and "Who Am I (What's My Name?)" to "Beautiful," "The Next Episode" and "California Gurls."

A major highlight of the set was when Snoop surprised the crowd by bringing out Wiz Khalifa to perform "Young, Wild & Free," exclaiming "we're having too much fun" as the audience sang along. The pair ended the set together on stage as Snoop had Wiz close out the show with his mega hit "See You Again," dedicating to everyone listening who has lost someone in their life and telling the rapper that he "touched my soul with that record."