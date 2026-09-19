Snoop Dogg Teams Up With Wiz Khalifa To Surprise iHeartRadio Music Festival Crowd
By Sarah Tate
September 20, 2026
Snoop Dogg's set at the 2026 iHeartRadio Music Festival presented by Capital One was full of surprises — including a very special guest that got the crowd jumping to their feet.
The iconic rapper hit the stage at the T-Mobile Arena on Saturday (Saturday 19) to close out night two of the festival with a bang, breaking out hit after hit for Las Vegas crowd, from classics like "Nothin' But A 'G' Thang," "Gin and Juice," "Drop It Like It's Hot" and "Who Am I (What's My Name?)" to "Beautiful," "The Next Episode" and "California Gurls."
A major highlight of the set was when Snoop surprised the crowd by bringing out Wiz Khalifa to perform "Young, Wild & Free," exclaiming "we're having too much fun" as the audience sang along. The pair ended the set together on stage as Snoop had Wiz close out the show with his mega hit "See You Again," dedicating to everyone listening who has lost someone in their life and telling the rapper that he "touched my soul with that record."
In addition to his iHeartRadio Music Festival appearance, the rapper is gearing up to lead another gig celebrating music all of his own when he hosts the 2026 MTV Video Music Awards on September 27. Check out the full list of nominees here.
“MTV and the VMAs have been part of my story since the beginning,” Snoop said in a statement earlier this month. “Some of the biggest moments of my career happened on that stage and on MTV — they gave hip-hop a place to be loud, fearless and seen by the whole world. So to come back now and host the VMAs, all these years later, that’s a full-circle moment for me."
Snoop was one of many show-stopping acts in a star-studded lineup that hit the stage on the first night of the 2026 iHeartRadio Music Festival. Other artists capturing the attention of audiences both in person and tuning in to iHeartMedia radio stations across the country over the two-day event include Benson Boone, BTS, Cardi B, Ciara, Goo Goo Dolls, Kenny Chesney, Lainey Wilson, LE SSERAFIM, Major Lazer, Muse, The Smashing Pumpkins, Weezer and Zara Larsson as well as a special performance by Stella Lefty.
Fans can tune in to the 2026 iHeartRadio Music Festival as the event will be broadcast live each night via iHeartMedia radio stations throughout the country across more than 150 markets. Disney+ and Hulu will be the Official Streaming Destination of the festival, with performances livestreamed each night exclusively to all Disney+ and Hulu subscribers.