Trump Announces Plans To Form Federal 'AI Force'

President Donald Trump announced plans on Saturday (September 19) to establish a federal "AI Force" and appoint a dedicated AI "czar." In a post on Truth Social, Trump dismissed criticisms surrounding artificial intelligence as a political "hoax" intended to hinder U.S. innovation. He compared the proposed "AI Force" to the Space Force, which he established during his first term, but did not elaborate on its specific duties or operations.

Trump emphasized that the United States should lead in AI development, stating, "We will not in any way hinder or stifle the growth of this incredible industry. Rather, we will cherish it, help it, and watch over it, as it grows!" He also mentioned that the new AI czar position would be reserved for "only high I.Q. individuals."

The announcement comes amid growing concerns from AI researchers and tech leaders about the need for regulatory safeguards. Notable figures like Anthropic CEO Dario Amodei and OpenAI CEO Sam Altman have called for a global slowdown in AI development to ensure safety, a sentiment echoed by other industry leaders.

Despite these warnings, Trump has resisted calls for new federal restrictions, arguing that slowing the industry could threaten the U.S.'s global position in the AI race. According to The Hill, Trump previously had an AI and cryptocurrency czar, David Sacks, who stepped down earlier this year.

While lawmakers on both sides have attempted to advance AI legislation, progress has been slow. However, NBC News reports that discussions are ongoing amid renewed warnings from experts like Geoffrey Hinton, known as the "godfather of AI," who urged Congress to act quickly.

As the U.S. navigates the rapid development of AI, Trump's proposal for an AI Force highlights the administration's focus on maintaining a competitive edge in the global AI landscape.