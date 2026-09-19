Trump Signs Russia Sanctions Bill

President Donald Trump signed the Lindsey O. Graham Sanctioning Russia and Iran Act of 2026 into law on Friday (September 18). This new legislation aims to impose stricter sanctions on Russia and Iran, targeting their economies and energy sectors. The bill is a response to Russia's ongoing war with Ukraine, which began in 2022, and aims to pressure Russia to end the conflict.

The bill, which passed the House with a vote of 262-159 and the Senate 86-11, allows President Trump to impose tariffs on countries that are major purchasers of Russian oil, including China and India. The goal is to reduce the revenue streams that fund Russia's military efforts in Ukraine. According to the Center for Strategic and International Studies, the act permits tariffs of up to 100 percent on countries buying significant volumes of Russian energy.

The legislation also extends U.S. sanctions on Iran, targeting its weapons and energy sectors. Some House Democrats expressed concerns over the broad tariff authority granted to President Trump, fearing potential abuse. However, the bill ultimately gained bipartisan support, with many lawmakers emphasizing the need to cripple Russia's war machine and support Ukraine.

The bill is named in honor of the late Senator Lindsey Graham, who was instrumental in building bipartisan support for the legislation before his unexpected death in July. Representative Michael McCaul of Texas, who introduced the House version, stated that the bill aims to "cripple Russia's war machine" and increase pressure on President Vladimir Putin to negotiate peace.

Ukraine's charge d'affaires in Washington, Denys Sienik, welcomed the passage of the legislation, calling it a "powerful step" that would boost the morale of Ukrainians fighting for freedom. The bill marks a significant step in U.S. efforts to support Ukraine and pressure Russia to end its military aggression.