Watch Benson Boone's Jaw-Dropping Signature Backflips During Fiery Vegas Festival Performance

Benson Boone brought his electrifying energy — and, of course, a couple of his signature backflips — to the T-Mobile Arena stage in Las Vegas, Nevada.

Boone, 24, kicked off the second night of the two-night, genre-spanning iHeartRadio Music Festival presented by Capital One on Saturday (September 19). The pop-rock hitmaker performed “electric Blue,” “Slow it Down,” “Mystical” and more throughout his set, closing with his viral 2024 anthem, “Beautiful Things.”

“Please stay/ I want you, I need you, oh, God/ Don't take/ These beautiful things that I've got/ Please stay/ I want you, I need you, oh, God/ Don't take/ These beautiful things that I've got”

Boone fascinated fans with two of his signature backflips during his festival set, including a flip off of his shimmering piano and another during his epic finale. Scroll below to relive Boone's performance — including his signature backflips — in videos and photos.

Boone took part in the all-star lineup with BTS, Cardi B, Ciara, Kenny Chesney, Goo Goo Dolls, Lainey Wilson, LE SSERAFIM, Major Lazer, Muse, Snoop Dogg, The Smashing Pumpkins, Weezer and Zara Larsson, plus a special performance by Stella Lefty. Ryan Seacrest returned to host the festival. Check back with iHeartRadio throughout the weekend for photos, backstage moments you won’t see anywhere else, performance highlights and more.

Fans can tune in to the 2026 iHeartRadio Music Festival as the event will be broadcast live each night via iHeartMedia radio stations throughout the country across more than 150 markets. Disney + and Hulu will be the Official Streaming Destination of the festival, with performances livestreamed each night exclusively to all Disney + and Hulu subscribers.