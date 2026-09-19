The entire arena audience sang along with the Goo Goo Dolls when the rock icons took the stage for the first time ever at the 2026 iHeartRadio Music Festival presented by Capital One.

Goo Goo Dolls performed on the first night of the two-night, genre-spanning event, which returned on Friday night (September 18) to T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, Nevada. The band’s set list spanned decades as they delivered some of the biggest hits of their career, including “Slide,” “Black Balloon,” “Name,” and more. The Goo Goo Dolls, embracing a fresh generation of fans, engaged the whole crowd when they closed their set with their smash 1998 hit, “Iris.”

“And I don't want the world to see me/ ‘Cause I don't think that they'd understand/ When everything's made to be broken/ I just want you to know who I am”

The band’s John Rzeznik recently said in an interview with ABC Audio, “I've noticed more people at the shows, and younger people too. So it's cool. When the crowd rises up a little bit, it's an amazing feeling. I don't get tired of it, and I have to make sure that I'm grateful about it.”

The Goo Goo Dolls took part in the all-star lineup with BTS, Benson Boone, Cardi B, Ciara, Kenny Chesney, Lainey Wilson, LE SSERAFIM, Major Lazer, Muse, Snoop Dogg, The Smashing Pumpkins, Weezer and Zara Larsson, plus a special performance by Stella Lefty. It was all hosted again by Ryan Seacrest. Check back with iHeartRadio throughout the weekend for photos, backstage moments you won’t see anywhere else, performance highlights and more.

Fans can tune in to the 2026 iHeartRadio Music Festival as the event will be broadcast live each night via iHeartMedia radio stations throughout the country across more than 150 markets. Disney + and Hulu will be the Official Streaming Destination of the festival, with performances livestreamed each night exclusively to all Disney + and Hulu subscribers.