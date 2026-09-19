Watch: Zara Larsson Reveals Who She's Calling After Midnight

Zara Larsson revealed who she’s calling after midnight when she was backstage at the 2026 iHeartRadio Music Festival presented by Capital One.

Larsson, 28, helped kick off the first night of the two-night, genre-spanning event with an energetic set on Friday night (September 18). She was one of several acts to take the T-Mobile Arena stage in Las Vegas, Nevada. While she signed autographs backstage, iHeartRadio asked the singer-songwriter, “who are you calling after midnight?”

Larsson thought for a moment, and then quickly shared her answer. Watch that moment here.

The all-star lineup of the 2026 iHeartRadio Music Festival, hosted by Ryan Seacrest, also includes BTS, Benson Boone, Cardi B, Ciara, Goo Goo Dolls, Kenny Chesney, Lainey Wilson, LE SSERAFIM, Major Lazer, Muse, Snoop Dogg, The Smashing Pumpkins and Weezer, plus a special performance by Stella Lefty. Check back with iHeartRadio throughout the weekend for photos, backstage moments you won’t see anywhere else, performance highlights and more.

Fans can tune in to the 2026 iHeartRadio Music Festival as the event will be broadcast live each night via iHeartMedia radio stations throughout the country across more than 150 markets. Disney + and Hulu will be the Official Streaming Destination of the festival, with performances livestreamed each night exclusively to all Disney + and Hulu subscribers.