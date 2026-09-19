Zara Larsson Brings Lucky Fan On Stage In Unforgettable Festival Moment

Zara Larsson was living her best lush life at the 2026 iHeartRadio Music Festival Presented by Capital One and made sure the crowd was too.

It may nearly be fall, but the Swedish pop star proved that summer isn't over yet at the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas during the first night of the festival on Friday (September 18). Larsson showed off her star power not only with her killer dance moves but with incredible performances of songs like "Midnight Sun," "Blue Moon," "Pretty Ugly, "Stateside" and "Symphony."

One unforgettable moment happened in one of her final songs when she brought one excited fan up on stage to do the viral "Lush Life" dance with her while performing the fan-favorite song. The sweet moment has become a tradition at her shows with lucky concert-goers get to show off their moves alongside the singer in want she has said has become her "favorite part of the show."