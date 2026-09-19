Zara Larsson Brings Lucky Fan On Stage In Unforgettable Festival Moment
By Sarah Tate
September 19, 2026
Zara Larsson was living her best lush life at the 2026 iHeartRadio Music Festival Presented by Capital One and made sure the crowd was too.
It may nearly be fall, but the Swedish pop star proved that summer isn't over yet at the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas during the first night of the festival on Friday (September 18). Larsson showed off her star power not only with her killer dance moves but with incredible performances of songs like "Midnight Sun," "Blue Moon," "Pretty Ugly, "Stateside" and "Symphony."
One unforgettable moment happened in one of her final songs when she brought one excited fan up on stage to do the viral "Lush Life" dance with her while performing the fan-favorite song. The sweet moment has become a tradition at her shows with lucky concert-goers get to show off their moves alongside the singer in want she has said has become her "favorite part of the show."
Larsson dropped her fifth studio album Midnight Sun in September 2025, and true to its name, the era was never-ending as she released the remix album Midnight Sun: Girls Trip in May, a project full of collaborations with other female artists.
"I'm so proud and happy. I love it, I love every song," she said during an intimate iHeartRadio Album Preview earlier this year. "I love every woman on these songs. I love the production. This is an expansion of the Midnight Sun world that I also love so dearly."
Larsson was one of many show-stopping acts in a star-studded lineup that hit the stage on the first night of the 2026 iHeartRadio Music Festival. Other artists capturing the attention of audiences both in person and tuning in to iHeartMedia radio stations across the country over the two-day event include Benson Boone, BTS, Cardi B, Ciara, Goo Goo Dolls, Kenny Chesney, Lainey Wilson, LE SSERAFIM, Major Lazer, Muse, Snoop Dogg, The Smashing Pumpkins and Weezer as well as a special performance by Stella Lefty.
Fans can tune in to the 2026 iHeartRadio Music Festival as the event will be broadcast live each night via iHeartMedia radio stations throughout the country across more than 150 markets. Disney+ and Hulu will be the Official Streaming Destination of the festival, with performances livestreamed each night exclusively to all Disney+ and Hulu subscribers.