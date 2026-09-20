Benson Boone Reveals Why He Recently Became A Drake Fan

"A friend of mine sent it to me and it's her favorite song," he added.



"Die Trying" featuring Yebba is a track from Drake and PARTYNEXTDOOR's 2025 album $ome $exy $ongs 4 U. The album also holds popular songs like "NOKIA," "GIMME A HUG," AND "SOMEBODY LOVES ME." We're not sure if Benson has heard the entire album, but we'll let him take his time as he dives deeper into Drizzy's discography.



Boone kicked off the second night of the two-night iHeartRadio Music Festival. The pop-rock artist performed songs like “Electric Blue,” “Mystical,” and more throughout his set. While performing "Slow It Down," Boone pulled off one of his signature flips off a shiny piano and did another one at the end of his set. While backstage, the 24-year-old singer said jumping off stage props doesn't make him nervous, but girls sure do.



Scroll below to see more scenes from Benson Boone's time at the 2026 iHeartRadio Music Festival.