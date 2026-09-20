Cory Booker Says Trump Has No Regard For 1st Amendment

Senator Cory Booker criticized President Donald Trump's decision to ban major news outlets from the White House, stating it violates the First Amendment. Speaking on NBC's "Meet the Press," the New Jersey Democrat expressed concern over Trump's actions, saying he "has no regard" for the constitutional rights protecting freedom of the press. Booker also accused the President of using the Justice Department in unprecedented ways to retaliate against reporters.

President Trump announced on Truth Social last Friday that he is barring CNN, MSNOW, and Politico due to what he described as their "constant reporting of fiction and lies" about him. He indicated that more media outlets might face similar bans soon.

The move has sparked significant debate about the implications for press freedom in the United States. Critics argue that the President's actions could set a dangerous precedent for limiting journalistic access to the White House and stifling dissenting voices.

This controversy comes amid ongoing discussions about the role of the media in holding government officials accountable and the boundaries of executive power. As the situation unfolds, legal experts and media organizations are closely monitoring potential challenges to the President's decision.